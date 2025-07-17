Jul 17, 2025, 04:42 PM IST
Why jamun juice is perfect summer drink for glowing skin
Shivani Tiwari
If you're looking for a natural remedy to get radiant, glowing skin, jamun juice might be your perfect beauty solution.
Jamun, also known as Indian blackberry, is a delicious summer fruit rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and skin-loving nutrients that promote beauty.
According to health experts, jamun juice is rising in popularity for its natural ability to enhance skin glow.
Jamun juice is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants that help fight free radicals, naturally reducing dullness, wrinkles, and pigmentation.
Jamun juice contains iron and folate, which support oxygen supply to skin cells, making your complexion fresh and brighter.
It also improves gut health, boosts immunity, controls blood sugar, and supports liver detox, factors that reflect on healthy skin.
You can drink 30–50 ml of fresh jamun juice daily on an empty stomach for best skin-brightening results over time.
Enhance the benefits by mixing jamun juice with aloe vera or amla juice and pairing it with lukewarm water.
When you drink Jamun juice consistently with a healthy lifestyle, it naturally improves tone and clarity.
