Feb 14, 2025, 11:26 AM IST
Eating a late dinner after 9 PM is generally considered a "no" because it can disrupt your body's natural rhythm, potentially leading to weight gain, poor digestion, increased risk of acid reflux, disrupted sleep, and negative impacts on blood sugar levels due to the slower metabolism at night .
Here is a detailed view at why eating late dinner after 9 PM is a big NO and what harm it can cause.
Eating too close to bedtime has been associated with acid reflux, disrupting digestion, and interfering with blood sugar (all of which could cause poor nighttime rest).
Why eating late dinners after 9 PM is a big NO
Eating usually within 3 hours of you going to sleep. So, if you work throughout the day and usually sleep from 12am-8am your “late” would be 9pm-12am. At the end of the day, your body is going to metabolize whatever you put into it, and if you aren’t active enough to use up the energy you absorb from it, then it will be stored as fat.
Your digestive system slows down at night, making it harder to properly digest food eaten close to bedtime, potentially causing discomfort like heartburn and indigestion.
Eating late often leads to consuming extra calories than needed, as people tend to snack more at night, contributing to weight gain.
Late eating can disrupt the production of hormones like leptin, which signals fullness, leading to increased hunger and potential overeating.
Eating a heavy meal before bed can interfere with sleep quality, causing discomfort and restlessness.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.