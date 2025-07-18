Jul 18, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
Why do you lose your temper after drinking alcohol, eating Meat? Know 7 ways to manage it
Muskaan Gupta
Here are 7 causes and solutions for this unexpected emotional shift that may be caused by biological, hormonal, or digestive triggers. Feeling unusually angry after eating meat or drinking alcohol.
To maintain your energy levels, eat healthy meals and drink plenty of water. Alcohol and processed meat can raise blood sugar, which can cause mood swings and irritation.
Spiked blood sugar
Red meat and excessive drinking alter the gut's bacteria, which has an impact on mood regulation. Consume foods high in fibre and probiotics to improve mental clarity and gut health.
Gut imbalance
Meals high in meat and alcohol can interfere with sleep, leaving you exhausted and irritable. Limit alcohol and late-night food to enhance sleep and decrease anger.
Poor sleep quality
Dehydration
B vitamins and magnesium, which regulate mood, are depleted by alcohol. To help them maintain emotional equilibrium, give them a nutritious diet or supplements.
Nutrient depletion
Meat and alcohol can affect hormones like male hormones and cortisol, which can increase aggression. For hormonal stability, choose lean protein sources and drink alcohol in moderation.
Hormonal shifts
Because alcohol lowers limits, suppressed anger is frequently released. To process emotions in a healthy, non-reactive manner, try meditation, writing, or counselling.
Suppressed emotions
Disclaimer: This content including advice gives generic information only and is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
