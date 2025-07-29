Jul 29, 2025, 05:53 PM IST
White eggs vs brown eggs: Which is healthier?
Let’s explore the differences between white eggs and brown eggs. Are they different in terms of nutrition, taste, or value?
Both eggs have similar nutrition, protein, fats, and vitamins. Colour doesn’t affect nutrient levels or overall health benefits.
Shell colour depends on the hen’s breed.
Nutrition depends more on the hen’s diet and lifestyle. Healthier hens lay more nutrient-rich eggs.
Brown eggs cost more because hens that lay them eat more and are often raised in better environments.
No real taste difference exists. Freshness and the hen’s diet can slightly influence flavour, not the egg's colour.
Brown eggs are frequently linked with organic farms, which raises their price due to better farming practices.
White eggs are more common due to mass production and cheaper farming.
Colour doesn’t make eggs healthier. For better nutrition, pick organic eggs or omega-3 enriched, as these come from hens raised on better diets in healthier conditions.
