May 15, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
Here is the detailed explanation of how different vitamin deficiency are responsible for cracked heels.
You may have heard that your skin is a reflection of your inner health.
And, if you aren’t getting enough of the essential vitamins you need, it may cause your skin to become dull, dry, and prematurely aged.
In some cases, it may even cause your skin to flake or crack.
Cracked heels are a common condition that usually aren’t a cause for concern. Vitamin C, vitamin B-3, and vitamin E deficiencies may contribute to dry, cracked heels.
A lack of vitamin B3 can lead to pellagra, a condition characterized by dry, scaly skin, including on the heels.
Vitamin C is crucial for collagen production, which helps maintain skin elasticity and repair. A deficiency can make the skin more fragile and prone to cracking.
This antioxidant vitamin helps protect skin from damage and maintain moisture balance. Deficiency can result in dry, rough skin and an increased risk of cracking.
While not as directly linked to cracked heels as the other vitamins, vitamin D deficiency can contribute to overall skin health and dryness, potentially making the heels more susceptible to cracking.
While vitamin deficiencies can contribute to cracked heels, it's important to note that other factors, such as dry skin, lack of moisture, and certain medical conditions (like eczema or athlete's foot), can also cause cracked heels.