Gum bleeding can be a symptom of an underlying vitamin deficiency, but it is also frequently an early indicator of poor oral health. One major cause is a lack of Vitamin C, essential for maintaining healthy gums and blood vessels. Vitamin C deficiency weakens tissues, causing bleeding and inflammation. In certain instances, a lack of vitamin K also plays a role by interfering with blood coagulation. These are the 5 causes of gum bleeding that you should not disregard.