Which seeds are good for hypothyroidism and weight loss?
Muskaan Gupta
Weight gain, exhaustion, and slowed metabolism are all consequences of hypothyroidism. Consuming nutrient-dense seeds may help you manage your weight and thyroid function. These 7 seeds are beneficial for weight loss and hypothyroidism.
Pumpkin seeds, which are rich in zinc and magnesium, aid in the natural regulation of appetite and thyroid hormone production.
Pumpkin Seeds
Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E and selenium, which promote thyroid health and lessen oxidative stress in the body.
Sunflower Seeds
Hemp seeds, a complete protein source with good fats, help people with thyroid problems feel more energised and increase their metabolism.
Hemp Seeds
Sesame seeds, which are high in iron and calcium, help maintain healthy bones and thyroid function while reducing unhealthy cravings.
Sesame Seeds
Because of their anti-inflammatory qualities, nigella seeds, which are known to help regulate thyroid levels, also aid in weight loss.
Nigella Seeds (Kalonji)
Improve metabolism, lessen bloating, and aid in digestion to help control weight gain from hypothyroidism.
Fennel Seeds
Help individuals with hypothyroidism manage their weight by promoting blood sugar regulation and metabolism.
Fenugreek Seeds
This content, including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.