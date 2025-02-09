What's the right time and way of taking Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D? 

Feb 9, 2025, 10:04 AM IST
Taking certain vitamins like B12 and D can make a difference in how the body absorbs them
Vitamin D is an effective vitamin but found in rare foods and so is hard to get through diet alone.
However, taking supplements makes it easy to have these vitamins absorbed in the body and taking them with nutritious food is recommendable.
Vitamin D requires fat to be properly absorbed by the body. To maximize absorption, taking vitamin D supplements with a meal is recommended
Taking them with one containing healthy fats like avocados, nuts, seeds, full-fat dairy, or eggs is considered ideal.
Experts recommend taking these supplements in the morning.
Vitamin B12 is crucial for red blood cell production, DNA synthesis, and nerve health.
As a water-soluble vitamin, it's easily absorbed into the bloodstream.
For optimal benefits, consider taking Vitamin B12 supplements in the morning.
