May 7, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
What will happen if you practice 108 Surya Namaskars daily?
Shivani Tiwari
108 Surya Namaskars involve a 12-pose sequence practised 108 times, promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well-being and balance daily.
Practising 108 Surya Namaskars daily can burn over 450 calories, engaging multiple muscle groups for a full-body workout.
Surya Namaskar practice enhances cardiovascular health by improving heart rate and circulation, while also expanding lung capacity through conscious breathing.
Surya Namaskar's postures relieve spinal tension, loosen tight hamstrings, and correct hunched shoulders, promoting flexibility and relaxation quickly.
Practising 12 rounds of Surya Namaskar burns approximately 139 calories, boosting metabolism and aiding in fat loss and weight management.
Deep breathing in Surya Namaskar relaxes the nervous system and sharpens mental focus, promoting clarity and calmness.
Surya Namaskar acts as a daily detox, flushing out toxins through sweat and nourishing cells with oxygen-rich blood.
Surya Namaskar stimulates hormone glands, boosting energy, emotional balance, and promoting overall well-being.
Completing 108 Surya Namaskars is a test of physical and mental endurance, building resilience, self-control, and discipline with each practice.
