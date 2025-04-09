What makes mint a nutritional powerhouse

Apr 9, 2025, 01:41 PM IST
Mint is a very beneficial herb and a common ingredient in the kitchen. Also one of its benefits is that eating mint keeps stomach cool during summer.
Mint is a good source of vitamin A, which is crucial for eye health and night vision.
Mint contains vitamin C, which supports the immune system and tissue repair.
Mint contains B-complex vitamins, which are essential for energy production and nerve function.
Mint is a good source of iron, which is important for carrying oxygen in the blood and preventing anaemia.
Mint contains calcium, which is essential for strong bones and teeth.
Mint contains phosphorus, which works with calcium to maintain strong bones and teeth.
Mint contains magnesium, which is important for muscle and nerve function.
Mint contains potassium, which is essential for maintaining healthy blood pressure.