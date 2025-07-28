What is popcorn lung? The innocent-sounding illness linked to vaping
Rishika Baranwal
Popcorn lung, medically known as bronchiolitis obliterans, is a rare but serious lung disease that damages the tiny air sacs and airways in your lungs. This leads to coughing, wheezing, and difficulty breathing over time, often mimicking asthma or chronic bronchitis in its early stages.
What is popcorn lung
The name 'popcorn lung' originated when workers at a microwave popcorn factory developed this condition after prolonged exposure to a chemical called diacetyl. It was used to give popcorn its signature buttery flavour, and the workers developed lung issues from inhaling it regularly.
Why it's called 'popcorn lung'
Popcorn lung can be caused by inhaling harmful chemicals like diacetyl, acetaldehyde, or formaldehyde. These substances are found in some industrial settings, flavoured e-cigarettes, and even artificial food flavourings. Over time, these chemicals scar and narrow the lung’s smallest airways.
What actually causes it?
Yes, vaping is considered a major risk factor for popcorn lung. Many flavoured vape liquids have been found to contain diacetyl and other lung-damaging chemicals. Even if present in small amounts, consistent exposure can harm your lungs and increase the risk of developing the disease.
Can vaping cause popcorn lung?
People suffering from popcorn lung usually experience a dry, persistent cough, wheezing, shortness of breath, and fatigue. These symptoms can worsen over time and are often mistaken for more common respiratory conditions like asthma or COPD.
Common symptoms to watch for
Diagnosing popcorn lung typically involves a combination of lung function tests, imaging such as chest CT scans, and sometimes a lung biopsy. Doctors may also review a person’s exposure history to chemicals or vaping to pinpoint the cause.
How is popcorn lung diagnosed?
Unfortunately, popcorn lung has no known cure. However, if caught early, treatments like corticosteroids, bronchodilators, and oxygen therapy can help slow its progression and relieve symptoms. In advanced cases, a lung transplant may be considered.
Is there a cure?
Those at highest risk include workers exposed to industrial chemicals, people who vape frequently, individuals who’ve had lung transplants, and those with certain infections or autoimmune conditions. Avoiding chemical exposure is key to prevention.
Who is most at risk?
The best way to prevent popcorn lung is to avoid inhaling harmful fumes and chemicals. Quitting vaping or not starting it in the first place is highly recommended. Wearing protective gear in workplaces and ensuring proper ventilation also greatly reduces risk.