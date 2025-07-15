Jul 15, 2025, 09:40 PM IST
What is brain fog? 7 Ways to overcome it
Brain fog, which is frequently brought on by stress, sleep deprivation, or a poor diet, is a mental state in which one feels disoriented, forgetful, distracted, and mentally worn out.
What is brain fog?
To help your brain recover, enhance memory, and improve mental clarity overall, try to get 7 to 9 hours of sleep every day without interruptions.
Get Quality Sleep
Brain function is slowed by dehydration. To sustain focus, alertness, and balanced energy levels throughout the day, drink adequate water.
Stay Hydrated
Eat foods that are good for the brain and high in vitamins, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids. Steer clear of processed foods and too much sugar as these can impair cognitive function.
Eat a Balanced Diet
Increased blood flow to the brain from physical activity releases endorphins, which enhance mood, concentration, and memory recall.
Exercise Regularly
Long-term screen time causes mental exhaustion. Every 30 to 60 minutes, take a brief break to avoid cognitive overload and recharge your mind.
Take Screen Breaks
Reduce cortisol levels and the mental clutter that contributes to brain fog by engaging in yoga, deep breathing, or mindfulness exercises.
Manage Stress
Overindulgence in alcohol or caffeine alters brain chemistry and sleep patterns. Maintain a moderate intake to promote composure and mental clarity.
Limit Caffeine and Alcohol
