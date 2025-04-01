What is Brain Flossing, viral trend of mental hygiene; Know how to do it 

Apr 1, 2025, 06:36 PM IST
Just like flossing teeth is important for our mouth hygiene, brain flossing describes cleaning mind off negative thoughts, stress and other mental clogs. It is more like resetting our minds to allow clarity, balance and other productive aspects inside the brain.
Brain flossing is a current social media trend which is like a mental health exercise to clean your brain off worries, depression, and other mental clutter.
It is also known as bilateral simulation where the brain is decluttered by using 8D audio which relaxes the mind and helps remove negative blocks.
In the 8D audio exercise, listeners feel the audio wave moving around their head, making the experience immersive.
To gain the experience, sit or lie down in a quiet place and put on headphones, search for 8D audio on YouTube and other social media platforms to immerse in the experience.
Such an audio experience activates both sides of the brain which removes stress and enhances mental activity as the mind becomes calm.
This activity is especially useful for those suffering with ADHD, neurodivergent, anxiety, stress and. Practicing this everyday helps to freshen and calm mind.