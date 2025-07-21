What is a buffalo hump? Here are 7 ways to treat it naturally and effectively
Muskaan Gupta
A round group of fat that develops at the upper back, close to the neck, is called a buffalo hump. Because it resembles the hump on a buffalo's back, it is known as a 'buffalo hump.' Here are 7 ways to cure it naturally and effectively .
What is a Buffalo Hump?
When standing or sitting, keep your posture straight. Avoid bending down and perform back-straightening exercises to prevent the hump from getting worse.
Correct Your Posture
Over time, the appearance of the hump can be lessened by performing mild stretches for the upper back, shoulders, and neck to help relax tense muscles and enhance position.
Do Neck and Shoulder Stretches
Use a cervical support pillow while you sleep to ensure that your neck and spine are in the correct position. This lessens strain and stops the upper back from gaining more fat.
Taking a healthy diet and regular cardio can help reduce overall fat, including the hump at the back of your neck, if it is the result of weight gain or weight gain.
These low-impact exercises help to naturally decrease the hump and prevent complications by stretching the upper back, strengthening the core muscles, and improving posture.
Practise Yoga or Pilates
To reduce stress and increase movement in the afflicted area, apply warm compresses or take hot showers. This will help soothe the fat and make it less noticeable.
Apply Warm Compresses
Frequent massages from a trained professional can help naturally reduce the buffalo hump by encouraging drainage of lymph, relaxing tense muscles, and breaking down stored fat.
Massage Therapy
Disclaimer: This content, including advice, gives generic information only and is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.