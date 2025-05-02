What happens to your body if you don't eat sugar for 14 days? 

May 2, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
Taking 14-day 'no sugar' challenge? Well, cutting out sugar from your diet for 14 continuous days can lead to several health benefits as well as some potential drawbacks in initial stages.
1. Better digestion: Many individuals have reported improved digestion after eliminating sugar from their diet.
2. Weight loss: Cutting out sugar from diet leads to calorie deficit, eventually helping with weight loss.
3. Mental awareness: Many individuals have experienced mental alertness, clarity and better concentration after stopping sugar for 14 days.
4. Better skin: Cutting out sugar from diet helps you get clearer skin and reduced ageing signs.
5. Reduced blood sugar levels: Naturally, you'll experience lowered blood sugar levels and insulin spikes.
However, eliminating sugar from diet comes with its own set of initial drawbacks. Let's discover what are these.
1. Increased sugar cravings: During the first few days, you'll experience strong cravings for sugar.
2. Increased fatigue: You'll experience tiredness or fatigue in the initial days as the body adjusts to the loss of sugar.
3. Headaches: Many individuals have experienced headaches in the first few days after stopping sugar.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.