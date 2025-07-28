What happens if you eat peanut butter daily? Know its health risks

Jul 28, 2025, 07:55 PM IST
Wondering what happens if you eat peanut butter every day? Here's a closer look at its health perks and possible downsides.
Eating peanut butter daily can offer several health benefits when consumed in moderation, but it's crucial to be aware of potential risks. Peanut butter is a good source of protein, healthy fats, and various vitamins and minerals.
Peanut butter is calorie-dense, and excessive consumption can lead to weight gain, especially if not balanced with a healthy diet and exercise.
Peanut allergies are common and can be severe. Individuals with peanut allergies should avoid peanut butter and related products.
Some individuals may experience digestive discomfort or bloating due to the high fat and fiber content of peanut butter.
Peanuts can be susceptible to aflatoxin contamination, a type of mould that produces harmful toxins. While regulated in the US, it's still a potential concern.
Commercial peanut butter brands may contain added sodium and saturated fats, which can be detrimental to heart health if consumed in excess.
At roughly 190 calories per 2 tablespoons, peanut butter is calorie‑dense. Eating too much can easily result in a calorie surplus, weight gain, or dietary imbalance, especially if not tracked closely.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.