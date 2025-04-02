Apr 2, 2025, 03:32 PM IST

What happens if you drink ash gourd water for 3 weeks? 

Shivani Tiwari

Ash gourd, also known as winter melon or petha, is a vegetable. The juice extracted from this vegetable provides a refreshing and healthy beverage option.

Consuming ash gourd juice daily for three weeks may provide various health benefits.

Improved Digestion: Ash gourd juice is high in fiber, which can promote healthy digestion and alleviate issues like constipation and bloating. 

Detoxification: Its water content can help flush out toxins and waste products from the body. 

Weight Management: Ash gourd is low in calories and high in water, which can help you feel full and reduce overall calorie intake.

Improved Skin Health: The vitamins and antioxidants in juice can contribute to healthier, more radiant skin.

Blood Sugar Regulation: Some studies suggest that ash gourd may have hypoglycemic effects, potentially helping to regulate blood sugar levels. 

Energy Boost: Ash gourd juice can provide a natural energy boost. 

While generally safe, some people may experience mild side effects, such as digestive discomfort or allergic reactions.

