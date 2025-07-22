What are risks of taking Vitamin D shots? Know how it links to blocked arteries

Jul 22, 2025, 02:09 PM IST
Here’s a detailed look at what vitamin D shots are, their side effects, and how they may be linked to blocked arteries
Vitamin D shots, also known as intramuscular vitamin D injections, are a method of delivering a concentrated dose of vitamin D directly into the bloodstream via injection. This approach is often used to address severe vitamin D deficiency or situations where oral supplements are not effectively absorbed by the body.
Vitamin D injections deliver large amounts of cholecalciferol (Vitamin D3) directly, often to quickly correct deficiency. This can lead to side effects, especially with excessive dosing:
The most common side effect is pain or swelling that develops at the injection site, which resolves within a few hours or days.
Some people might experience nausea together with vomiting when vitamin D accumulation exceeds safe levels.
Excessive vitamin D consumption leads to decreased hunger and subsequent weight reduction and muscle weakness in the body. A few individuals experience mood swings and mental confusion, together with cognitive difficulties.
Scientific research shows that taking excessive doses of vitamin D creates conditions where calcium forms deposits in arteries, instead of bones leading to future heart disease development.
A single vitamin D injection is generally well tolerated in most people without harm, especially when used short term. However, individuals with heart conditions or a history of kidney stones require special caution during treatment.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.