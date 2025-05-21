May 21, 2025, 02:23 PM IST
Here is a list of eight best antioxidant-rich drinks for weight loss.
Green tea is rich in catechins, particularly EGCG, which have powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.
Lemon water is a good source of vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps boost the immune system and protect cells from damage.
Ginger contains gingerol, an antioxidant that can help reduce inflammation and ease digestive discomfort.
Matcha, a powdered green tea, is even more concentrated in antioxidants than regular green tea, providing a potent boost of EGCG.
Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound. Adding milk can help the body absorb curcumin better.
Berries, especially blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, are packed with antioxidants like anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory and heart-healthy benefits.
Coconut water is a refreshing drink that's naturally rich in antioxidants and electrolytes, helping to hydrate and support overall health.
Kombucha is a fermented tea beverage that contains probiotics and antioxidants, which can support gut health and boost the immune system.