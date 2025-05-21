May 21, 2025, 02:23 PM IST

Weight loss diet: 8 best antioxidant-rich drinks to lose that extra fat

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight best antioxidant-rich drinks for weight loss.

Green tea is rich in catechins, particularly EGCG, which have powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

Green Tea

Lemon water is a good source of vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps boost the immune system and protect cells from damage.

Lemon Water

Ginger contains gingerol, an antioxidant that can help reduce inflammation and ease digestive discomfort.

Ginger Tea

Matcha, a powdered green tea, is even more concentrated in antioxidants than regular green tea, providing a potent boost of EGCG.

Matcha

Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound. Adding milk can help the body absorb curcumin better.

Turmeric Milk (Golden Milk)

Berries, especially blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, are packed with antioxidants like anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory and heart-healthy benefits.

Berry Smoothies

Coconut water is a refreshing drink that's naturally rich in antioxidants and electrolytes, helping to hydrate and support overall health.

Coconut Water

Kombucha is a fermented tea beverage that contains probiotics and antioxidants, which can support gut health and boost the immune system.

Kombucha 

