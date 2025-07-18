Jul 18, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
Want a healthy liver? Ditch these 7 foods immediately.
Muskaan Gupta
Digestion and detoxing depend on a healthy liver, but a poor diet can cause bloating, exhaustion, or even liver disease. These 7 foods should be avoided right away.
Fried foods, which are high in unhealthy fats, put stress on the liver, cause irritation, and help in the building up of fat, all of which can result in fatty liver disease.
Fried foods
Fizzy drinks contain too much sugar, which the liver converts to fat, increasing the risk of liver damage, weight gain, and diabetes.
Sugary drinks
Processed meats, which are high in oily fats, sodium, and preservatives, strain the liver and increase cholesterol, which increases the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Processed meats
Particularly when consumed in excess, refined carbohydrates raise blood sugar levels, encourage the liver to store fat, and increase diabetes.
White bread and pasta
Over time, even trace amounts harm liver cells, hinder detoxification, and, if ignored, can result in liver failure or alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Excessive alcohol
Full-fat milk, cheese, and cream are high in saturated fats, which may increase liver inflammation and cause fat to build up around the organ.
Full-fat dairy
Trans fats, ingredients, and hidden sugars found in chips, biscuits, and other processed snacks cause the liver to overwork and encourage fat storage.
Packaged snacks
Disclaimer: This content including advice gives generic information only and is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
