Vaginal infections during monsoon: Here's how to prevent them
Shivani Tiwari
Monsoon humidity increases the risk of vaginal infections. Moisture disturbs pH levels, allowing bacteria and fungi to grow easily.
Clean vaginal area with warm water and mild, pH-balanced wash. Avoid soaps or scented products.
Use Mild, pH-Balanced Wash
Choose breathable cotton underwear and loose clothing to avoid moisture build-up and reduce infection risk.
Wear Cotton and Loose Clothes
Change pads every 4–5 hours, wash hands, and avoid scented products to stay fresh and infection-free.
Maintain Menstrual Hygiene
Avoid staying in wet clothes. Change quickly after rain or sweating to keep the intimate area dry.
Change Wet Clothes Promptly
After washing, pat dry the vaginal area gently with a clean towel. Avoid rubbing to prevent irritation.
Pat Dry Gently
Public toilets may carry harmful germs. Use clean, private washrooms and seat covers when needed.
Avoid Public Washrooms
Drink enough water to flush toxins and support natural lubrication, helping maintain vaginal pH balance.
Stay Hydrated Daily
Eat healthy, sleep well, and manage stress to boost immunity and avoid infections.
Stay Healthy
