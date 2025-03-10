Mar 10, 2025, 06:54 PM IST
Here are some amazing benefits of papaya that can help maintain the blood sugar level.
Diabetes is a medical condition that raises blood sugar levels as your body stops producing insulin properly. Insulin is a hormone that carries glucose from your blood to various body cells for energy. Many factors, including genetics, age and diet, can cause diabetes.
Papayas contain enzymes called papain and chymopapain, which aid in breaking down carbohydrates, proteins and fats into easily digestible forms, preventing a rise in blood sugar levels. If you are wondering – “Is papaya good for diabetes?” the answer is yes.
A diabetic person lacks the regular insulin required to digest glucose effectively, resulting in the accumulation of glucose in the bloodstream. While some people take medication to control blood sugar, others manage high blood sugar and diabetes with regular exercise and a healthy diet.
It is well-known that people with type-1 diabetes who consume papaya and a high-fibre diet have low blood glucose levels. People with type-2 diabetes may also experience improved blood sugar, lipid and insulin levels after regular papaya consumption.
Papaya has a rich Vitamin C and A content, which act as powerful antioxidants that help reduce the risk of complications such as heart disease and vision problems.
Papaya contains fibre that helps regulate and maintain your blood sugar levels as it slows down the absorption of sugar into your blood. It also smoothens your bowel movements and stops constipation, which is vital for diabetes patients.
Papaya includes an enzyme called papain, which also aids in digestion. Papaya is also very high in fibre and water, which stop constipation and promote a regular bowel system.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.