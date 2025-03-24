Mar 24, 2025, 07:39 AM IST
Try this Japanese eating habit for weight loss
Shivani Tiwari
The Japanese eating practice of 'hara hachi bu' offers a refreshing and sustainable approach to weight management and overall well-being.
'Hara hachi bu' translates to 'eat until you are 80% full.' It's a simple concept that promotes a balanced and conscious relationship with food.
This practice emphasizes listening to your body's hunger and fullness cues, fostering a sense of self-awareness and moderation.
Let's explore some benefits of Hara Hachi Bu for weight loss and overall health.
Calorie Control: By stopping before feeling full, you naturally consume fewer calories, which can lead to weight loss.
Enhanced Mindful Eating: Hara hachi bu encourages you to savour your food and pay attention to your body's signals, fostering a more mindful eating experience.
Improved Digestion: It allows your digestive system to work more efficiently, reducing the risk of indigestion, bloating, and other digestive discomforts.
Reduce Risk of Chronic Diseases: Maintaining a healthy weight reduces the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers.
Hara hachi bu is a healthy lifestyle change that can be incorporated into your daily routine.
Next:
8 tasty juices for effective weight loss
Click To More..