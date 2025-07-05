Jul 5, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
Yoga can gently ease constipation by combining movement, twists, and deep breathing. These poses massage the digestive organs, boost blood flow, and calm stress-making your gut more relaxed and responsive. Regular practice helps support smoother digestion over time.
Gently hug your knees to your chest while lying down. It massages the digestive organs, helps release gas, and encourages bowel movement.
Rhythmic arching (cow) and rounding (cat) movements on hands and knees ease abdominal tension, boost circulation, and stimulate your gut.
Sitting with legs straight, fold forward gently. This compresses the belly, massages your intestines, and promotes bowel flow.
Deep squat with palms pressed together. It opens hip and pelvic areas, easing elimination by supporting natural posture alignment.
Lie down, lift your hips, interlace hands under your back. This gentle backbend improves blood flow to abdominal organs, promoting digestion.
Lying on your back, bring one knee across your body while turning your head opposite. The twist massages your abdominal organs, aiding digestion.
On your stomach, press up with your arms to lift the chest. This mild compression stimulates the intestines and loosens abdominal muscles.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.