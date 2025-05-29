May 29, 2025, 07:41 AM IST
Try these 5-minute facial exercises for defined jawline
Shivani Tiwari
Regular facial exercises enhance blood flow, minimise swelling, and define facial features.
Can consistent face yoga practice lead to a more youthful and radiant appearance? Let's know.
Facial yoga offers benefits like lifting droopy skin, minimising wrinkles, stimulating collagen, and achieving a face glow for a youthful look.
Jawline sculptor: With gentle pressure from your middle fingers in the middle of your chin, slide upward from your jawline to your ears. Do 10 repetitions on each side.
Neck tightener: Lean back, gaze up, and press your lower jaw out to stretch your neck, holding 5 seconds, repeat 10 times.
Lift cheek: Smile with lips closed, lift cheeks toward eyes with fingertips, hold 5 seconds, release, and repeat 10 times for cheek lift.
Lymph flow: Gently sweep fingertips from face centre outwards, across forehead, under eyes, cheekbones, and neck to stimulate lymph flow.
Brow smoother: Place fingers side by side on forehead, pull skin outwards slowly with eyebrows to tighten frontalis muscle and smooth lines.
Incorporating these 5-minute exercises into your daily routine will give you a sculpted face and glowing results within a week.
Next:
Chew these 3 leaves in morning to control diabetes
Click To More..