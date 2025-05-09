May 9, 2025, 01:41 PM IST
7 foods that can help reduce your stress and anxiety
Muskaan Gupta
A well-balanced diet full of calming nutrients can help manage stress and anxiety. These 7 foods will help you combat stress and anxiety on a daily basis.
When eaten in moderation, dark chocolate, which is high in antioxidants and mood-enhancing substances, can reduce stress hormones and encourage feelings of calm.
Dark Chocolate
Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, blueberries may enhance mood and cognitive function while shielding the brain from stress.
Blueberries
Omega-3 fatty acids, which are abundant in salmon, help maintain brain function and lessen anxiety by reducing inflammation and regulating hormones linked to stress.
Salmon
A natural treatment for anxiety and insomnia, chamomile tea has relaxing qualities that help calm the nervous system.
Chamomile Tea
Yogurt's probiotics promote gut health, which is directly related to mental health and may lessen anxiety and improve mood.
Yoghurt
Rich in potassium, B vitamins, and healthy fats, avocados helps in the effective regulation of brain activity and stress levels.
Avocados
Magnesium, which is abundant in nuts and seeds, particularly sunflower and almond seeds, helps regulate cortisol levels and increases mental calmness.
Nuts and Seeds
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports
Next:
8 ways to improve haemoglobin levels naturally
Click To More..