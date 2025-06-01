Jun 1, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
Tired of Gut Troubles? Here are 7 ways to manage IBS
Muskaan Gupta
Constant discomfort, cramping, and bloating can make day-to-day living difficult. Here are 7 easy ways to naturally control your symptoms if you're struggling with IBS.
Cut back on fermentable carbohydrates, such as beans, garlic, and onions, to help reduce the bloating and discomfort that IBS patients frequently experience.
Follow a Low FODMAP Diet
By eating smaller portions throughout the day, you can avoid overtaxing your digestive system and lessen gas, cramps, and irregular bowel movements.
Eat Smaller, Frequent Meals
While cutting back on caffeine can lessen the urgency and flare-ups associated with IBS, drinking lots of water aids in digestion and helps avoid constipation.
Stay Hydrated with Water, Not Caffeine
Gut function is directly impacted by stress. Incorporate relaxation methods to soothe your mind and digestive system, such as yoga, mindfulness, or deep breathing.
Manage Stress Levels Daily
It can be easier to identify personal triggers and modify your diet by keeping track of your food intake and emotional state.
Keep a Food and Symptom Diary
Frequent walks or mild exercise enhance bowel movements and digestion, reducing symptoms without putting undue strain on the digestive system.
Incorporate Gentle Physical Activity
A trained medical professional can offer you individualised guidance, diet plans, and treatment options based on your unique IBS requirements.
Consult a Dietitian or Specialist
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
