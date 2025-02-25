Feb 25, 2025, 09:57 PM IST
This is the best time to get Vitamin D from sunlight
Shivani Tiwari
Vitamin D, often called the 'sunshine vitamin,' is crucial for maintaining bone health, supporting the immune system, and contributing to overall well-being.
However, not all sunlight exposure is created equal. The ideal time to soak up those rays is crucial for maximizing vitamin D production while minimizing the risk of sun damage.
During midday, the sun is at its highest point, and UVB rays can invade the atmosphere more effectively.
People with darker skin need more sun exposure than those with lighter skin to produce the same amount of vitamin D.
This is because melanin, the pigment that darkens skin, acts as a natural sunscreen.
Even short periods of sun exposure, such as 10 to 15 minutes, several times a week, can be sufficient.
In many regions, particularly those further from the equator, vitamin D production is significantly reduced during the winter months.
If you're unable to get sufficient sun exposure, incorporate vitamin D-rich foods like fatty fish, egg yolks, fortified foods or vitamin D supplements.
While sun exposure is vital for vitamin D production, it's crucial to avoid sunburn. Excessive sun exposure increases the risk of skin cancer.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
Next:
7 yoga asanas to improve fertility
Click To More..