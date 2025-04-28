Apr 28, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
This dry fruit is 10 times more powerful for bone health than milk and cheese
Shivani Tiwari
Chilgoza, also known as pine nuts, is a dry fruit found in the Himalayan region. They are called pine nuts because they are obtained from pine trees.
Pine nuts are rich in essential vitamins like Vitamin E, Vitamin K, and B-complex vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, and B9), which support bone health, energy production, and overall wellness.
Pine nuts are a nutritious powerhouse, containing magnesium, phosphorus, calcium, zinc, fiber, and protein, key nutrients that support strong bones, muscle function, and overall health.
Pine nuts are energy-dense, providing about 360 calories per 100g, along with 28g of healthy fats, 14g of protein, 10g of fibre, 40g of carbs, and around 100g of calcium.
Pine nuts contain a high amount of fibre and protein, which help in increasing energy.
Pine nuts contain Omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants that help maintain good heart health.
Pine nuts are rich in healthy unsaturated fats that aid in nutrient absorption, including fat-soluble vitamins essential for bones.
Chronic inflammation can damage bones; pine nuts help reduce this risk because of their anti-inflammatory nutrients.
This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.
Next:
Simple bedtime habits to manage your cholesterol levels naturally
Click To More..