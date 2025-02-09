Feb 9, 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Surprisingly, there are certain foods which are delicious too and can reduce craving for any sugary food.
These foods have certain health benefits as well
Sweet potatoes are rich in antioxidants, sweet potatoes can easily replace the craving for a sweet snack. Their benefits include stabilising blood sugar levels, and long-lasting energy.
Some fruits like berries, mangoes and grapes are naturally sweet and delicious too that are full of fibre that slows down the digestion of sugar and thereby reduces the rise in blood sugar as its rise is the root cause of more sweet cravings.
Coconut water is a natural electrolyte drink that keeps hydration intact and reduces extra cravings for sweet things.
Yoghurt is packed with wholesome protein and probiotics, Yoghurt is a great source to help in digestion and keeping a healthy gut which is important for reducing cravings for sugary foods.
Chia seed pudding- Chia comes with multiple health benefits like provision of fibre, protein and healthy fats. When soaked, chia seeds rise in size, which helps keep your stomach feeling full for longer.
Dark chocolates are packed with antioxidants, dark chocolate can replace sugar cravings as it has both sweet and bitter taste. It also stimulates the release of endorphins.
Citrus fruits- Sour fruits like oranges and grapefruits are rich in vitamin c and fibre which helps in balancing blood sugar levels and controls sugar cravings.
