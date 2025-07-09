Jul 9, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Why these 17 medicines should be flushed after expiry and not trashed
Rishika Baranwal
India’s drug regulator (CDSCO) has issued a high-priority alert: 17 expired or unused medicines must be flushed down the drain, not thrown in the trash.
These drugs pose a severe risk, even a single dose can be dangerous or fatal if taken by someone other than the prescribed user (e.g., kids, pets, scavengers).
Expiry doesn’t just weaken drugs, it can also alter their composition, causing unpredictable side effects or contamination.
Includes potent painkillers like fentanyl, tramadol, tapentadol, oxycodone, and other opioids.
Also includes sedatives and stimulants: diazepam, methylphenidate, sodium oxybate, and others.
These meds are known to be highly addictive and potentially lethal in even small doses, especially when misused.
Throwing them with regular garbage risks accidental ingestion, pilferage, environmental contamination, and even entry into wildlife food chains.
For non-flush drugs: Use take‑back programs at chemists or state collection centers or follow official disposal methods (encapsulation, incineration, etc.).
Proper disposal is crucial to prevent misuse and accidents, protect water and soil from pharmaceutical pollution and curb rising antimicrobial resistance.
Next:
Say goodbye to snoring: Know how anti‑inflammatory foods and yoga can make a difference
Click To More..