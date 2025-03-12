The secret to weight loss and stronger bones: Dry fruits and ghee combined 

Mar 12, 2025, 01:49 PM IST
Want to lose weight but with that also want stronger bones that this combination is for you. Here is how dry fruits combined with ghee can do both.
Consumption of dry fruits is considered very beneficial for our health.
The healthy minerals and fats found in the dry fruits works to improve the strength of our body.
Most of the people eat dry fruits by soaking them in water. But do you know that you can also eat the by frying them with ghee?
These can be a healthy snack option, which also keeps hunger under control for longer time.
Dry fruits roasted in ghee and boost metabolism and help in controlling weight due to not having the craving to eating again and again.
Many vitamins and minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron, phosphorus are found in dry fruits, which also strengthen the immunity of a person.
Also dry fruits consumption also helps to strengthen the bones. Also to maintain the energy in the body dry fruits can be eaten.
Dry fruits are easy to digest also when they are eaten after roasting in ghee they also help maintain good digestive health.
