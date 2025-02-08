Feb 8, 2025, 02:44 PM IST
Here is a detailed view of how Tulsi can improve can help in improving your health.
Tulsi has abundant amounts of antioxidants and micronutrients that help fight common ailments like cold, flu, fever, asthma, etc.
For centuries, Tulsi has been used in curing wounds and infections owing to the combination of antiviral, antifungal, antibacterial, and antifungal properties in the plant.
The sacred plant is also known to purify the blood, reflecting healthy skin. Also, Tulsi tea benefits can work wonders for one’s overall health by flushing out toxins and cleansing the digestive system
Some skin infections, such as ringworm or insect bites, can be treated easily using fresh Tulsi leaves.
Hypertension patients can get significant health benefits as consuming Tulsi leaves benefits a person by lowering high blood pressure and cholesterol level.
The polluted environment takes a toll on the lungs' health, resulting in respiratory problems like asthma and bronchitis. Tulsi acts effectively on the respiratory system.
People having Type-2 diabetes can immensely benefit from Tulsi leaves. The ancient herb proves beneficial in not only regulating blood glucose levels and reduce the damaging effects.