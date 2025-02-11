The power of 2 cardamoms in the morning: A natural cure for uric acid

Feb 11, 2025, 11:29 AM IST
Here is a detailed view at how chewing 2 cardamoms in morning can help in cure of uric acid.
When there is a problem of uric acid in the body, many diseases start arising, which can prove be very harmful for health.
If you are also troubled with the problem of uric acid then you can consume small cardamom.
It is proven that small cardamom helps in controlling of uric acid level.
Iron and magnesuim are found in good quantities in cardamom. Which helps in control of uric acid.
Cardamom helps flush out toxins from the body, which can help prevent uric acid accumulation.
Cardamom's diuretic properties help flush out excess uric acid from the body through urine.
Cardamom helps cleanse the kidneys of calcium and uric acid.
Cardamom's antimicrobial properties may help maintain a healthy microbial balance in the urinary system.