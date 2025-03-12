The morning ritual that protects your health: Amla powder in warm water

Mar 12, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
Here is detailed view at how Amla powder in warm water can be beneficial for your health. Also how it protects you from different diseases.
Amla has been used in traditional medicine, especially Ayurveda, in India for centuries.
Actually it is not only a food item but also a herb which benefits your body in many ways.
Here are some benefits of drinking Alma powder in lukewarm water every morning.
Amla has such elements in it that helps remove toxins from the body.
Consuming it every morning not only helps remove toxins from your digestive system, organs like kidney and liver but also keeps them healthy.
Amla contains vitamin C which enhances the immunity of your body.
It boost your metabolism, which helps body to burn extra fat and keeps your weight under control.
Due to the presence of vitamin C, Amla powder increases the glow on your skin and also removes the signs of ageing.
The vitamins and minerals present in the amla keeps the blood sugar level under control, hence it is good for diabetic patients.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.