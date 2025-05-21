Surge in Covid-19 cases: 5 precautionary measures to contain the spread of virus 

May 21, 2025, 05:58 PM IST
As India sees a mild surge in Covid-19 cases, let's recall the precautionary measures that were brushed under the carpet!
As per official reports, there are 257 active covid cases in the country. Here are 5 precautionary measures to follow in order to contain the spread of the virus.
1. Wear your mask: Wear a fitted mask in public places that perfectly covers your mouth and nose.
2. Hand wash: Clean your hands more frequently using a soap/hand rub and water. You can also keep a sanitizer in handy.
3. Avoid crowds: Avoid visiting crowded places or places where physical distancing is not possible.
4. Sneezing/coughing etiquettes: Cover your mouth while sneezing or coughing to curb the spread of virus.
5. Quarantine: If you experience covid-19 symptoms, immediately isolate yourself and consult a doctor.
Source: World Health Organisation (WHO)