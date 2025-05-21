May 21, 2025, 05:58 PM IST

Surge in Covid-19 cases: 5 precautionary measures to contain the spread of virus 

Meemansa Shekhawat

As India sees a mild surge in Covid-19 cases, let's recall the precautionary measures that were brushed under the carpet! 

As per official reports, there are 257 active covid cases in the country. Here are 5 precautionary measures to follow in order to contain the spread of the virus. 

1. Wear your mask: Wear a fitted mask in public places that perfectly covers your mouth and nose. 

2. Hand wash: Clean your hands more frequently using a soap/hand rub and water. You can also keep a sanitizer in handy. 

3. Avoid crowds: Avoid visiting crowded places or places where physical distancing is not possible. 

4. Sneezing/coughing etiquettes: Cover your mouth while sneezing or coughing to curb the spread of virus. 

5. Quarantine: If you experience covid-19 symptoms, immediately isolate yourself and consult a doctor. 

Source: World Health Organisation (WHO)

