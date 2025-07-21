Jul 21, 2025, 07:40 PM IST

Sunflower Oil: Is it bad for your health? Science-backed health benefits and risks

Monica Singh

Sunflower oil isn’t inherently bad; it offers heart-healthy fats and vitamin E, but excessive use, especially high‑omega‑6 types or overheating, can lead to inflammation or harmful compounds. Rotating oils and using them in moderation keeps things balanced and safe.

Sunflower oil is generally safe for consumption in moderate amounts, but excessive intake, especially when heated to high temperatures (like during deep frying), can pose health risks.

Execessive 

It's high in omega-6 fatty acids, which can promote inflammation if not balanced with omega-3s.

High in omega-6 fatty acids 

Additionally, overheating can lead to the formation of harmful compounds called aldehydes, potentially increasing the risk of certain diseases. 

Overheating can increase the risk of diseases

 Sunflower oil contains both polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, which are considered healthier than saturated fats. 

Benefits Rich in unsaturated fats

Some studies suggest that it may help lower cholesterol and blood pressure when used in place of saturated fats. 

Beneficial for heart health

High omega-6 content can contribute to inflammation if not balanced with omega-3s. 

Health risks Inflammation

Overheating during frying releases aldehydes, which are linked to cancer and other health problems. 

Aldehyde formation

Sunflower oil is calorie-dense, so excessive consumption can contribute to weight gain. 

Weight gain

