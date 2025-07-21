Sunflower Oil: Is it bad for your health? Science-backed health benefits and risks

Jul 21, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
Sunflower oil isn’t inherently bad; it offers heart-healthy fats and vitamin E, but excessive use, especially high‑omega‑6 types or overheating, can lead to inflammation or harmful compounds. Rotating oils and using them in moderation keeps things balanced and safe.
Sunflower oil is generally safe for consumption in moderate amounts, but excessive intake, especially when heated to high temperatures (like during deep frying), can pose health risks.
It's high in omega-6 fatty acids, which can promote inflammation if not balanced with omega-3s.
Additionally, overheating can lead to the formation of harmful compounds called aldehydes, potentially increasing the risk of certain diseases.
Sunflower oil contains both polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, which are considered healthier than saturated fats.
Some studies suggest that it may help lower cholesterol and blood pressure when used in place of saturated fats.
Sunflower oil is calorie-dense, so excessive consumption can contribute to weight gain.
