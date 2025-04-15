Apr 15, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
Sunburn vs Sun Poisoning: What's the difference?
Shivani Tiwari
Sunburn and sun poisoning are reactions to Overexposure to the sun. But they differ significantly in symptoms and the extent of their impact on the body.
Sunburn is an acute inflammatory response of the skin to excessive exposure to UV radiation.
Sun poisoning, on the other hand, occurs after prolonged and intense exposure to UV radiation, leading to significant skin damage.
Sunburn is characterized by red, painful, and warm skin, often appearing within a few hours after sun exposure.
Sun poisoning is characterized by intense pain, blistering, and flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, nausea, and dehydration.
Sunburn typically involves localized skin irritation and mild to moderate pain, resolving within a few days to a week.
Sun poisoning, however, is a much more severe condition with intense pain; symptoms can last for several days or even weeks.
The best way to avoid both sunburn and sun poisoning is to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.
Overexposure to the sun increases the risk of long-term complications, including premature aging and skin cancer.
