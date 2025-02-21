Strawberries can do wonders for your skin! Here's how 

Feb 21, 2025, 03:56 PM IST
Love eating strawberries? Okay, let us tell you some amazing benefits of strawberries for your skin.
1. Eating strawberries everyday can help you fight fine lines, premature ageing and blemishes, making you look more youthful.
2. You may not be aware of the fact that the texture of strawberries make them a natural exfoliant. The tiny seeds on the fruit can help you remove dead skin cells, when applied gently against the surface.
3. Due to its high vitamin C content, strawberries can brighten your skin tone.
4. Strawberries contain salicylic acid, commonly found in many acne-fighting products.
5. To some extent, strawberries provide natural sun protection, shielding your skin against harmful UV rays.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.