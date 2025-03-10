Mar 10, 2025, 07:28 PM IST

8 weight loss mistakes you should avoid making

Shivani Tiwari

Weight loss is not simply about restricting calories; it's a complex teamwork of diet, exercise, lifestyle, and mental well-being. Here are 8 common weight loss mistakes to avoid.

Skipping Meals: This often leads to overeating later in the day and can disrupt blood sugar levels.

 Overdoing Cardio and Neglecting Strength Training: Strength training is crucial for building muscle, which burns more calories at rest.

Not Eating Enough Protein: Protein is essential for building and maintaining muscle mass, which is crucial for a healthy metabolism.

Drinking Sugary Beverages: These drinks are a major source of empty calories and can contribute to weight gain.

Not Getting Enough Sleep: Lack of sleep can lead to unhealthy eating that deregulates appetite and metabolism.

 Not Managing Stress: Stress can lead to increased cortisol levels, which can promote fat storage.

 Overconsuming Processed Foods: These foods are often high in calories, unhealthy fats, and added sugars, and low in nutrients.

Not Drinking Enough Water: Water is essential for many bodily functions, including metabolism and digestion.

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

