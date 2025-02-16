Feb 16, 2025, 07:34 AM IST

Stay fit with these 7 delicious makhana snacks

Searching for a tasty and nutritious way to maintain your fitness? Fox nuts, also known as makhana, are the ideal guilt-free snack because they are high in protein and other vital nutrients. These 7 mouthwatering makhana snacks will help you stay motivated and on course for your fitness objectives!

A tasty, healthful boost from a crunchy, high-protein snack flavoured with spices and chilli.

Spicy Roasted Makhana

For those who enjoy working out, indulge guilt-free with makhana seasoned with mild cheese.

Cheesy Makhana Bites

A healthy, naturally sweet snack that keeps you energised and satisfies cravings.

Honey Glazed Makhana

Improve digestion and immunity with this tasty, anti-inflammatory makhana treat.

Turmeric and Black Pepper Makhana

A healthy, high-energy snack with a delightful crunch and natural sweetness.

Coconut and Jaggery Makhana

Simple but flavourful, with a traditional seasoning and a light, crispy texture.

Salt and Pepper Makhana

Fox nuts with a refreshing mint flavour make a cool, easy-to-digest snack.

Pudina Makhana

