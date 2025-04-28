Apr 28, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
Simple bedtime habits to manage your cholesterol levels naturally
Muskaan Gupta
Heart health depends on maintaining healthy cholesterol, and bedtime routines can have a significant impact. Learn easy bedtime routines to naturally control your cholesterol levels.
To help control cholesterol and avoid overnight fat accumulation, choose a light evening meal that is high in fibre, vegetables, and lean protein.
Have a Light, Heart-Healthy Dinner
Before going to bed, drinking warm water with a squeeze of lemon helps with digestion, supports liver function, and may help keep cholesterol levels within normal ranges.
Drink Warm Water with Lemon
During sleep, a few minutes of yoga or gentle stretching promotes heart health, boosts metabolism, and relaxes the body.
Practise Gentle Yoga or Stretching
Avoid high-fat, late-night snacks as they can increase bad cholesterol. To encourage improved lipid balance, adhere to a healthy eating window.
Avoid Late-Night Snacking
After dinner, a vigorous 10- to 15-minute walk enhances digestion, controls blood sugar, and may eventually aid in the natural management of cholesterol levels.
Take a Short Evening Walk
Regularly getting 7 to 8 hours of good sleep promotes hormonal balance, which is essential for good cholesterol control and general well-being.
Maintain a Consistent Sleep Schedule
Stress has a detrimental effect on cholesterol. Natural stress reduction and heart health support can be achieved by engaging in deep breathing exercises or brief meditation before bed.
Practise Deep Breathing or Meditation
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
