May 24, 2025, 05:53 PM IST

Signs and symptoms of PCOD

Shweta Singh

Delayed, infrequent, or prolonged menstrual cycles are one of the most common signs.

Irregular periods

Known as hirsutism, caused by higher levels of male hormones (androgens).

Excess facial or body hair

Hormonal imbalance often leads to breakouts, especially on the face, chest, and back.

Acne and oily skin

Many women with PCOD experience sudden or unexplained weight gain, especially around the abdomen.

Weight gain

Irregular ovulation can lead to fertility issues in women with PCOD.

Difficulty in conceiving

Hormonal fluctuations can affect energy levels and emotional wellbeing.

Fatigue and mood swings

