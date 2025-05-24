Signs and symptoms of PCOD

May 24, 2025, 05:53 PM IST
Delayed, infrequent, or prolonged menstrual cycles are one of the most common signs.
Known as hirsutism, caused by higher levels of male hormones (androgens).
Hormonal imbalance often leads to breakouts, especially on the face, chest, and back.
Many women with PCOD experience sudden or unexplained weight gain, especially around the abdomen.
Irregular ovulation can lead to fertility issues in women with PCOD.
Hormonal fluctuations can affect energy levels and emotional wellbeing.