Say goodbye to snoring: Know how anti‑inflammatory foods and yoga can make a difference

Jul 8, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
Snoring usually happens because the muscles in your throat relax during sleep, which narrows the airway and causes the surrounding tissues to vibrate as you breathe. But don’t worry-the combination of yoga, breathing exercises, and smarter diet choices can help!
When you sink into deep sleep, your relaxed throat tissues can vibrate and create that familiar snore. While it’s very common-happening to around 40% of men and 30% of women-it’s not always harmless.
We often shrug off snoring as “just a noisy habit,” but in reality it’s usually triggered by breathing difficulties when you're asleep-and if it’s getting worse, that’s a clear signal to pause, take stock, and seek expert help rather than ignore it.
Chronic or loud snoring can signal more than just disrupted rest-it may point to issues like obstructive sleep apnea, where your airway partially or fully closes, causing pauses in breathing and impacting your health in the daytime, even if you're not fully aware of it.
Turns out managing snoring isn’t just about reducing late-night snacks or changing sleeping positions-your everyday habits matter too.
Experts say adopting a plant-based, anti-inflammatory diet rich in veggies, fruits, nuts, and whole grains can drop the risk of obstructive snoring by nearly 20%-likely by reducing inflammation and easing pressure on airways.
Pair that with simple yoga and breathwork, and you've got a powerful combo. From Thoracic-opening poses like Cobra and Bow to calming pranayama techniques (think Bee Breath or Alternate-Nostril breathing), these practices help open your chest, tone throat muscles, and ease breathing-making your nights quieter and your mornings more energized.
According to the dietitian, snoring typically occurs due to breathing or lung-related issues. However, the root cause can vary from person to person. For some, obesity or structural issues in the nose may lead to snoring.
Other causes include nasal congestion, allergies, nasal polyps, alcohol consumption, sleep.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.