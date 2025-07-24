Jul 24, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
Poha vs Upma: Which Indian breakfast is better for weight loss?
Shivani Tiwari
Poha and upma are two of India’s most loved breakfasts. They are nutritious, easy to make, and perfect for weight loss.
Poha is made from flattened rice, light and airy.
Upma is a South Indian staple made from semolina (rava or suji), which is denser and keeps you full longer.
Poha has fewer calories, around 130–150 per serving.
Upma is slightly higher (150-200) but still within a healthy calorie range.
Poha is light and easy to digest, making it gentle on the stomach. It also contains prebiotic properties.
Upma offers more protein, aiding muscle repair and keeping you full longer, great for weight loss.
Poha is rich in iron and antioxidants. It is naturally gluten-free, ideal for those with gluten intolerance.
Both are healthy. Choose poha for light, low-calorie meals. Upma for protein-rich, filling options, according to your health needs.
