Apr 26, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
Pistachios, almonds and cashews are nothing in front of this memory boosting nut
Shivani Tiwari
Everyone from doctors to nutritionists recommends including dry fruits in your diet, as they are nutrient-rich and offer numerous health benefits.
Nuts like pistachios, almonds, and cashews are often discussed, but walnuts may be even more beneficial than all of them.
Walnuts, known as brain food, improve memory, support mental health, slow ageing, and help prevent heart disease with essential nutrients.
Although the benefits of eating walnuts daily are well known, we’ll share the amazing health benefits of this super nut.
Walnuts, known as brain food, improve memory, support mental health, slow ageing, and help prevent heart disease with essential nutrients.
Increase memory and mental power: Rich in omega-3s, antioxidants, and vitamin E, walnuts boost memory, strengthen brain cells, and support overall mental health.
Keeping old age away: Walnuts contain anti-ageing properties, polyphenols, and B vitamins that keep skin youthful and slow down the ageing of cells.
Heart healthy: Walnuts lower cholesterol, support heart health, strengthen bones and muscles with magnesium and calcium, and help reduce arthritis and joint pain.
weight control: Walnuts contain healthy fats that boost energy, control hunger, and support weight loss without causing weight gain or obesity.
This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.
Next:
7 summer-friendly foods for stomach ache relief
Click To More..