Jun 1, 2025, 01:06 PM IST

Phalsa vs Jamun: Discover which Indian berry suits your summer wellness goals

Monica Singh

Here is a detailed look at the benefits of both phalsa and jamun, and which berry is more beneficial for your summer wellness goals.

Phalsa has a high water content, making it excellent for hydration and providing a natural cooling effect during hot summer days.

Phalsa Hydration & Cooling

Packed with anthocyanins and flavonoids, phalsa helps combat oxidative stress and reduces inflammation.

Rich in Antioxidants

Its high fiber content supports gut health, aiding digestion and preventing constipation.

Digestive Health

Rich in vitamin C, it boosts the immune system, helping the body fend off infections.

Immune Support

Jamun consists of approximately 84% water, aiding in hydration and offering a cooling effect.

Jamun Hydration & Cooling

Contains compounds like jamboline and jambosine that help regulate blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for diabetics.

Blood Sugar Regulation

High in dietary fiber, jamun supports digestion and helps prevent constipation.

Digestive Aid

Rich in potassium, jamun aids in regulating blood pressure and supports cardiovascular health.

Heart Health

You're looking for a fruit that provides a cooling effect, supports digestion, and boosts immunity.

Which is Better for Summer? Choose Phalsa if

You need assistance with blood sugar regulation, heart health, and skin benefits.

Choose Jamun if

