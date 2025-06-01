Phalsa vs Jamun: Discover which Indian berry suits your summer wellness goals

Jun 1, 2025, 01:06 PM IST
Here is a detailed look at the benefits of both phalsa and jamun, and which berry is more beneficial for your summer wellness goals.
Phalsa has a high water content, making it excellent for hydration and providing a natural cooling effect during hot summer days.
Packed with anthocyanins and flavonoids, phalsa helps combat oxidative stress and reduces inflammation.
Its high fiber content supports gut health, aiding digestion and preventing constipation.
Rich in vitamin C, it boosts the immune system, helping the body fend off infections.
Jamun consists of approximately 84% water, aiding in hydration and offering a cooling effect.
Contains compounds like jamboline and jambosine that help regulate blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for diabetics.
High in dietary fiber, jamun supports digestion and helps prevent constipation.
Rich in potassium, jamun aids in regulating blood pressure and supports cardiovascular health.
You're looking for a fruit that provides a cooling effect, supports digestion, and boosts immunity.
You need assistance with blood sugar regulation, heart health, and skin benefits.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.