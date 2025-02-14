Feb 14, 2025, 05:19 PM IST

Peanuts with or without skin: which is healthier?

Muskaan Gupta

Although peanuts are a fantastic source of nutrients and protein, is it better to eat them with or without their skin? Let's check out both of their health advantages.Which is healthier, these peanuts with or without skin?

Benefits of eating peanuts with skin

Flavonoids and resveratrol, which are found in peanut skin, support immunity and combat oxidative stress.

Higher Antioxidants

Additional dietary fibre from the skin facilitates digestion and supports gut health.

More Fibre

Peanut skin is high in polyphenols, which lower bad cholesterol and promote cardiovascular health.

Better Heart Health

Peanuts' skin serves as a barrier to retain nutrients and prolong their freshness.

Natural Protection

Benefits of eating peanuts without skin

When the skin is removed, peanuts are easier on the stomach, especially for those with digestive issues.

Easier Digestion

Skinless peanuts have a smoother texture and a milder flavour, which some people prefer.

Better Taste

Tannins and phytic acid found in peanut skin may hinder the absorption of nutrients.

Fewer Anti-Nutrients

Some people might not like the slightly bitter taste of the skin.

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion..

