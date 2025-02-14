Peanuts with or without skin: which is healthier?

Although peanuts are a fantastic source of nutrients and protein, is it better to eat them with or without their skin? Let's check out both of their health advantages.Which is healthier, these peanuts with or without skin?
Benefits of eating peanuts with skin
Flavonoids and resveratrol, which are found in peanut skin, support immunity and combat oxidative stress.
Higher Antioxidants
Additional dietary fibre from the skin facilitates digestion and supports gut health.
More Fibre
Peanut skin is high in polyphenols, which lower bad cholesterol and promote cardiovascular health.
Better Heart Health
Peanuts' skin serves as a barrier to retain nutrients and prolong their freshness.
Natural Protection
Benefits of eating peanuts without skin
When the skin is removed, peanuts are easier on the stomach, especially for those with digestive issues.
Easier Digestion
Skinless peanuts have a smoother texture and a milder flavour, which some people prefer.
Better Taste
Tannins and phytic acid found in peanut skin may hinder the absorption of nutrients.
Fewer Anti-Nutrients
Some people might not like the slightly bitter taste of the skin.
