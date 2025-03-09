Paneer vs mushroom vs daal vs milk vs eggs: Best protein source is...

Mar 9, 2025, 07:47 PM IST
Paneer vs mushroom vs daal vs milk vs eggs: Which of these contains the highest protein?
1. A dairy-based protein, Paneer is rich in calcium and phosphorus.
2. For vegetarians, it's a great source of protein. However, due to its high calorie content, it should be consumed in moderation.
3. Mushrooms are good for gut health. They are packed with fiber, antioxidants, vitamin B.
4. Mushrooms are low in calories and fat. They also promote heart health.
5. Daal or lentils is a good source of protein, fiber and various vitamins.
6. Milk is a great source of protein, calcium and vitamins. It also enhances bone health.
7. Eggs are a complete source of protein. They comprise of all nine essential amino acids. However, they are also high in calories. It is advised to consume them in moderation.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.