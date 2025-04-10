Apr 10, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
Pale Skin to Brittle Nails: 6 odd ways your body cries out for iron
Muskaan Gupta
Iron deficiency can be detected by your body in subtle ways that are frequently missed in day-to-day activities. Here are 7 strange ways your body begs for iron, from brittle nails to pale skin.
Low iron levels may be indicated by a noticeable pallor or drop in skin tone, particularly on the face.
Pale Skin
Iron deficiency anaemia may be evident in the form of vertical ridges or weak, easily broken nails.
Brittle or Ridged Nails
A disorder called pica, which is associated with iron deficiency, may be indicated by cravings for non-food items like ice, clay, or chalk.
Unusual Cravings
Even with adequate sleep, feeling exhausted or depleted all the time is frequently a sign of low iron levels in the body.
Constant Fatigue
Low iron levels can make even easy activities feel taxing and make it easier to get out of breath.
Shortness of Breath
Even in warm settings, iron deficiency-induced poor circulation can result in persistently cold extremities.
Cold Hands and Feet
A lack of iron lowers the amount of oxygen that reaches the brain, which frequently leads to frequent, inexplicable headaches or lightheadedness.
Frequent Headaches
